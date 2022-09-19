50/50 Thursdays
Water shutoff planned for Lake Arthur Wednesday

(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lake Arthur, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Lake Arthur will shut off water to the entire town Wednesday morning to repair a major water line.

Town officials said water service will be out from 8 a.m. through most of the day.

When water is restored, the town will be under a boil advisory until the Louisiana Department of Health determines that the water is safe.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

