SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 18, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 18, 2022.

Scott Marcus Breaux, 34, Abbeville: Third offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; windshield obscured.

Fidencio Umanzor, 67, Houston, TX: First offense DWI; no motor vehicle insurance; driver must be licensed.

John Robert Fant, 37, Baytown, TX: Hit and run driving; careless operation; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Justin Blake Joubert, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; first offense DWI; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; must have motor vehicle liability in vehicle; switched license plate.

Taylor Monae Raymond, 24, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.

Terrance Dale Guillory Jr., 33, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.

Matthew Wayne Dixon, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court; disarming a police officer (2 charges); resisting a police officer with force; trespassing; disturbing the peace.

Donald Woodford Johnson Jr., 44, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions.

Ernesto Ibarra, 33, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

