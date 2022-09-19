Sulphur Senior Center hosts second “Gas Up” event

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Senior Center is showing its appreciation during Senior Center month by celebrating its second “Gas Up” event of 2022.

The event is an effort to help cut costs and provide financial assistance to current active community members with local city officials as center staff taking a trip out to the gas pumps.

Though prices at the pump are going down, the nationwide average is still $0.40 higher than this time last year according to gas buddy.

After doing a similar event in June, the senior center said, “We know there is a need, so we’re are trying to meet it.”

Members of the center, Barbara Matthews and Glenda Broussard say that these are just a few of the things that make them feel loved.

Matthews says, ”You get a ticket showing that you’re one of the seniors and you go to the filling station and they fill it up for you.”

The current members don’t even have to get out of their car, they just pull up at the pump, get their gas, and pull off.

Broussard says, “To have them do that for us is amazing because gas prices have been very high, and as anyone knows seniors are the ones who are hit the most and the hardest because we are on set incomes and it helps us a lot.”

The Sulphur Senior Center says that every event that they cater is to bring the community closer together.

