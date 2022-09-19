50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sulphur man accused of stealing copper wire from local business

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of stealing copper wire from a local business, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a business on Hwy 1256 in Sulphur regarding a burglary in progress around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2022.

Due to recent burglaries at the business, CPSO detectives had previously installed surveillance cameras on the property and had been notified of some unknown individuals on the property that morning.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a hole in the fence and a bicycle lying on the ground. While clearing the property, the deputies say they saw Aaron P. Prestenback, 41, on the property who fled when he saw them. After a brief foot chase, Prestenback was apprehended in a nearby neighborhood.

During their investigation, the deputies say they found three backpacks on the business’ property along the path that Prestenback had fled. Deputies say the backpacks contained burglary tools, cut sections of copper wire, and drug paraphernalia.

Detectives say when they spoke to Prestenback he admitted to cutting a hole in the fence to steal the copper wire.

Prestenback was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for burglary, theft under $1,000, property damage, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $21,500.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into this incident to identify any other possible suspects.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Horton homes lawsuit update
Homeowners fighting arbitration in D.R. Horton Homes litigation
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

Latest News

Senior citizen grant program
Senior citizen grant program available for local nonprofits
Election commissioners
Commissioners needed for upcoming election
Lake Charles hosting information meetings for Housing Rehabilitation Recovery Program
Lake Charles hosting information meetings for Housing Rehabilitation Recovery Program
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy in October
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy in October