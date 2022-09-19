Sulphur man accused of stealing copper wire from local business

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of stealing copper wire from a local business, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a business on Hwy 1256 in Sulphur regarding a burglary in progress around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2022.

Due to recent burglaries at the business, CPSO detectives had previously installed surveillance cameras on the property and had been notified of some unknown individuals on the property that morning.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a hole in the fence and a bicycle lying on the ground. While clearing the property, the deputies say they saw Aaron P. Prestenback, 41, on the property who fled when he saw them. After a brief foot chase, Prestenback was apprehended in a nearby neighborhood.

During their investigation, the deputies say they found three backpacks on the business’ property along the path that Prestenback had fled. Deputies say the backpacks contained burglary tools, cut sections of copper wire, and drug paraphernalia.

Detectives say when they spoke to Prestenback he admitted to cutting a hole in the fence to steal the copper wire.

Prestenback was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for burglary, theft under $1,000, property damage, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $21,500.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into this incident to identify any other possible suspects.

