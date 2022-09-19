50/50 Thursdays
Senior citizen grant program available for local nonprofits

By Sudan Britton
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mae’s Mission a granting nonprofit in Southwest Louisiana, has announced its senior citizen grant program is available. The grant program will accept applications online until 6 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2022.

The requirement for eligibility in the program is to obtain charitable work, which must take place in the 5-parish region of Southwest Louisiana (Allen, Cameron, Calcasieu, Beauregard, Jeff Davis), according to Mae’s Mission.

The grant is aimed at organizations that will fund, execute and improve health, educational, supportive and general welfare programs for senior citizens of Southwest Louisiana. This can include health screenings, art programs and food services, according to Emily Porche with Mae’s Mission.

The grant program is funded by Mae’s Mission’s Game Night fundraiser, online donations and CITGO. Applicants will be reviewed and scored by a community review panel. Applications are available online at www.maesmission.org/grants, according to Mae’s Mission.

For more information, visit www.maesmission.org or https://maesmission.org/grants-senior-programs.

