Registrar announces annual voter registration week starts Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Registrar of Voters announced the start of voter registration week Monday, Sept. 19, which will run through Friday, Sept. 23. They encourage all eligible citizens to register to vote.

The deadline to register to vote or make any changes to your registration by mail or in person is Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The deadline to register or make changes online is Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

During the upcoming election on Nov. 8, 2022, voters will select leaders of government, eight Constitutional Amendments and parish propositions.

“Voters are welcomed to an open house this week 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in the Registrar of Voters Office, held in the old Parish Courthouse on the second floor, on 1000 Ryan St.,” Calcasieu Parish ROV, Kim Fontenot, said.

Voters can go to Geauxvote.com, the Geauxvote app or the Registrar of Voters Office to find out what is on the ballot.

For more information call the Registrar of Voters Office at 337-721-4000 or email CalcasieuROV@sos.la.gov.

Click HERE for information on Registrar of Voters offices in other parishes.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.