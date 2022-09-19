50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Registrar announces annual voter registration week starts Monday

With election day just a week away, protecting voters' rights is the number one priority at...
With election day just a week away, protecting voters' rights is the number one priority at voting precincts across the state. So, how is the Calcasieu Registrar of Voters office protecting your rights?(KPLC)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Registrar of Voters announced the start of voter registration week Monday, Sept. 19, which will run through Friday, Sept. 23. They encourage all eligible citizens to register to vote.

The deadline to register to vote or make any changes to your registration by mail or in person is Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The deadline to register or make changes online is Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

During the upcoming election on Nov. 8, 2022, voters will select leaders of government, eight Constitutional Amendments and parish propositions.

“Voters are welcomed to an open house this week 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in the Registrar of Voters Office, held in the old Parish Courthouse on the second floor, on 1000 Ryan St.,” Calcasieu Parish ROV, Kim Fontenot, said.

Voters can go to Geauxvote.com, the Geauxvote app or the Registrar of Voters Office to find out what is on the ballot.

For more information call the Registrar of Voters Office at 337-721-4000 or email CalcasieuROV@sos.la.gov.

Click HERE for information on Registrar of Voters offices in other parishes.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Horton homes lawsuit update
Homeowners fighting arbitration in D.R. Horton Homes litigation
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

Latest News

Boil advisory issued for some Kinder residents
New Providence Baptist Church holding community food giveaway
New Providence Baptist Church holding community food giveaway
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal pleads not guilty to rape, domestic abuse
Robert MacIntyre wins second European Tour
McNeese alumni Robert MacIntyre wins Italian Open golf tournament