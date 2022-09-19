50/50 Thursdays
New Providence Baptist Church holding community food giveaway

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The New Providence Baptist Church will be holding a community food giveaway on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

The giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. and last until the food is gone.

It will be at the church at 307 Deshotel Lane in Lake Charles.

There will also be at-home COVID-19 test kits provided in addition to food.

