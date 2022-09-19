50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese alumni Robert MacIntyre wins Italian Open golf tournament

Robert MacIntyre wins second European Tour
Robert MacIntyre wins second European Tour(https://www.golfchannel.com/)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Guidonia, Italy (KPLC) - Scottish professional golfer and McNeese State University alumni Robert MacIntyre has won his second European Tour at the DS Automobiles Italian Open on Sept. 18, 2022.

MacIntyre, 26, shot a final-round 64 to join England’s Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff, winning on the first extra hole with a birdie at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

His first European Tour title was won at the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown in 2020 where he beat Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura by one shot.

MacIntyre is from Oban, Scotland, and turned professional in late 2017.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Horton homes lawsuit update
Homeowners fighting arbitration in D.R. Horton Homes litigation
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

Latest News

Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
LSU student Allie Rice’s death under investigation
Headlines
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer heat is ahead this week
Sulphur Senior Center hosts second “Gas Up” event
Sulphur Senior Center hosts second “Gas Up” event
Sulphur Senior Center hosts second “Gas Up” event
Sulphur Senior Center hosts second “Gas Up” event