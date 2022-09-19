McNeese alumni Robert MacIntyre wins Italian Open golf tournament

Guidonia, Italy (KPLC) - Scottish professional golfer and McNeese State University alumni Robert MacIntyre has won his second European Tour at the DS Automobiles Italian Open on Sept. 18, 2022.

MacIntyre, 26, shot a final-round 64 to join England’s Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff, winning on the first extra hole with a birdie at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

His first European Tour title was won at the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown in 2020 where he beat Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura by one shot.

MacIntyre is from Oban, Scotland, and turned professional in late 2017.

