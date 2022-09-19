50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles hosting information meetings for Housing Rehabilitation Recovery Program

Lake Charles hosting information meetings for Housing Rehabilitation Recovery Program
Lake Charles hosting information meetings for Housing Rehabilitation Recovery Program(City of Lake Charles)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Community Development Department will be hosting two information meetings for contractors on Sept. 20, 2022, and Sept. 26.

Both meetings will be held in the City Council Chambers on 326 Pujo St. and will begin at 6 p.m.

These informational meetings are for contractors interested in participating in the City’s Housing Rehabilitation Recovery Program (HRRP).

Information provided during these meetings will include an explanation of program operations, program expectations, and the requirements for contractor participation. There will also be time for participants to ask questions and learn more about the program.

While attendance at both meetings is not necessary, any contractor interested in participating in the program must attend at least one of the meetings.

For more information, contractors can contact the City’s Community Development Department at 1-337-491-1440.

