FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Congestion expected on part of 171 in DeRidder Tuesday morning

Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert(HNN File Image)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Traffic congestion is expected on U.S. at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, due to an oversized load traveling from U.S. Highway 171 to South DeRidder.

The oversized load is expected to cause a two-hour delay up to Merryville U.S. Highway 190.

Due to this, it is recommended to find alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion, according to the DeRidder Police Department.

