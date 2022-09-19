FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Congestion expected on part of 171 in DeRidder Tuesday morning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Traffic congestion is expected on U.S. at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, due to an oversized load traveling from U.S. Highway 171 to South DeRidder.

The oversized load is expected to cause a two-hour delay up to Merryville U.S. Highway 190.

Due to this, it is recommended to find alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion, according to the DeRidder Police Department.

