FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer Weather is Back for Southwest Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Summer is returning to the area for the week ahead. An upper-level high pressure system is starting to establish itself across the Southern US as of Monday afternoon. It will strengthen over the next couple days, leading to a warming trend into the week. High temperatures will start out in the low 90′s Tuesday into Wednesday, before they look to increase into the mid 90′s for the area by Thursday into Friday. Low temperatures Monday into Tuesday will be closer to normal in the low 70′s, but we will also have some mugginess to deal with. The high-pressure system will ensure a lack of shower and storm activity takes place as well. Unfortunately, this will also mean heat indices come back into play. With highs in the 90′s and dew points in the upper 60′s to low 70′s, that will mean it will feel like close to, or at, triple digits by later in the week. If you have outdoor plans or are working outdoors this week, remember to stay hydrated and take lots of breaks. As we head closer to the weekend, the high pressure may start weakening a little bit, which may allow slightly better chance for rain. With that being said, temperatures should still stick around 90 with low rain chances remaining.

Temperatures tomorrow look to peak in the low-to-mid 90's (KPLC)

We’re still tracking Hurricane Fiona in the Atlantic. It brought very heavy and catastrophic flooding to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, with some rainfall totals in Puerto Rico surpassing two feet as of Monday afternoon! It still remains NO threat here to Southwest Louisiana, as it will pull northward approaching Bermuda this week. Elsewhere, a tropical wave will enter the Caribbean this week. It may try to develop once it gets closer to the Central Caribbean, but has some wind shear to deal with before then. Thus, it is not a huge concern to Southwest Louisiana at the moment, though we’ll watch it and let you know if anything changes.

- Max Lagano

