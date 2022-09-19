DeRidder halts broadband project after contractors break multiple water mains; citywide boil advisory continues

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - DeRidder has pulled permits for contractors working on a broadband expansion project after multiple water mains were broken.

All city water customers remain under a boil advisory Monday after contractors installing fiber optics hit two 12-inch water mains, one on Parkview Avenue and one on U.S. Hwy 190, which was also hit Friday.

City officials told residents to expect loss of pressure and widespread outages while the breaks are repaired.

Fiber optics contractors have broken several water mains in the city over the past few months, including three in one day in August.

DeRidder officials said they decided to pull permits for all contractors with V1 Fiber. Mayor Misty Clanton plans to meet with company executives Tuesday.

Clanton said she has made multiple attempts to correct the issue, but the company has now promised a “hard reset.”

“This project has been stopped until a green light is given from the city,” Clanton said. “They have assured us that this is not the norm and agree that this is unacceptable.”

In a statement, the City of DeRidder said, “serving the basic needs of residents and protecting infrastructure are of the utmost importance.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.