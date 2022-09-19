50/50 Thursdays
Commissioners needed for upcoming election

By Sudan Britton
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Lynn Jones is asking residents to help assist in the upcoming November election.

The clerk’s office is looking for residents willing to work as election commissioners.

Election commissioners receive $200 per election day worked. Those who are interested in serving are encouraged to visit the clerk’s website where they can register for upcoming classes. Click HERE for commissioner training and times.

Jones said COVID-19 and the hurricanes have affected the number of commissioners.

“We are in great need of citizens willing to serve as election commissioners in our November elections. We have two commissioner schools this week,” Jones said. “They are going to be held Tuesday night at the West Cal Event Center in Sulphur and then again on Thursday night at the Calcasieu Courthouse in downtown Lake Charles. We are making every effort to get as many folks there as we can. Both classes are at 6 p.m. in the evening.”

“We know that some folks will not be able to make the classes this week, so we are looking into alternative opportunities for training. We hope to have that information available soon.”

For more information, go to www.calclerkofcourt.com or call the Clerk of Court at 337-437-3550.

