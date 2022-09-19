Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy in October

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14 beginning Oct. 5, 2022.

The program teaches children the importance of their roles as citizens in our community by teaching leadership skills and the value of teamwork. Attendees will also gain a better understanding of the various roles our CPSO deputies play in our community. The program encourages good moral character, integrity, and strong leadership.

Registration and meet and greet will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Moss Bluff Middle School, located at 1104 Don Manuel Boulevard in Moss Bluff. A parent or guardian must attend.

The program will take place over a six-week period with classes on five days from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The academy schedule is as follows:

Oct 8. - Dispatch

Oct. 15 - Patrol/K9

Oct. 22 - Detectives

Nov. 5 - ACT-Team/Marine Graduation

Due to limited seating, pre-registration is required.

For more information or for any questions you can call 1-337-936-1746.

