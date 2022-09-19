50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy in October

Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy in October
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy in October(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14 beginning Oct. 5, 2022. 

The program teaches children the importance of their roles as citizens in our community by teaching leadership skills and the value of teamwork. Attendees will also gain a better understanding of the various roles our CPSO deputies play in our community. The program encourages good moral character, integrity, and strong leadership.

Registration and meet and greet will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Moss Bluff Middle School, located at 1104 Don Manuel Boulevard in Moss Bluff. A parent or guardian must attend.

The program will take place over a six-week period with classes on five days from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The academy schedule is as follows:

  • Oct 8. - Dispatch
  • Oct. 15 - Patrol/K9
  • Oct. 22 - Detectives
  • Nov. 5 - ACT-Team/Marine Graduation

Due to limited seating, pre-registration is required

For more information or for any questions you can call 1-337-936-1746.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Horton homes lawsuit update
Homeowners fighting arbitration in D.R. Horton Homes litigation
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

Latest News

Senior citizen grant program
Senior citizen grant program available for local nonprofits
Election commissioners
Commissioners needed for upcoming election
Lake Charles hosting information meetings for Housing Rehabilitation Recovery Program
Lake Charles hosting information meetings for Housing Rehabilitation Recovery Program
Sulphur man accused of stealing copper wire from local business