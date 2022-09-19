Brian Kelly recaps LSU win over Miss. St.; previews game against New Mexico

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will recap the 31-16 win against Mississippi State and will preview the upcoming matchup against New Mexico on Monday, Sept. 19, around noon.

The LSU Tigers will host the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday, Sept. 24. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.