Brian Kelly recaps LSU win over Miss. St.; previews game against New Mexico

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will recap the 31-16 win against Mississippi State and will preview the upcoming matchup against New Mexico on Monday, Sept. 19, around noon.

The LSU Tigers will host the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday, Sept. 24. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

