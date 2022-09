Leesville, La. (KPLC) - The City of Leesville issued a boil advisory for certain customers Monday afternoon.

The advisory affects customers in the following areas:

Anderson Drive

Spruce street

Westwood Drive

Oak Drive

Pinecrest Street

Hood Lane

Longleaf Lane

Milton Street

Karen Street

Loblolly lane.

