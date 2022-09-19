Beyond Meat exec accused of biting man’s nose outside a game
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Officials say a vegan food products company executive has been charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after a fracas outside a football game in which he’s accused of biting a man’s nose.
Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack outside Saturday’s game in Fayetteville between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears.
A police report says the 53-year-old executive attacked a man who tried to pull in front of him in a parking garage traffic lane and made contact with a wheel on Ramsey’s SUV.
Beyond Meat has not responded to messages seeking comment.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.