SWLA arrest report - Sept. 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 17, 2022.

Thomas Ray Peevey, 58, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, serious bodily injury.

Leonard Lyle Royster, 28, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess a Schedule IV drug.

Elizabeth Vincent, 59, Sulphur: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Bernie Michael Murray, 51, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; probation detainer; aggravated battery.

Aaron Paul Prestenbach, 41, Sulphur: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Charles Duncan, 29, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000 (2 counts); theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Joseph Bradley Riggs, 57, Lake Charles: False imprisonment; second degree rape; simple battery.

Joshua Claude Benford, 37, Zachary: Operating while intoxicated; vehicle turning left at intersection; operating vehicle while license is suspended; no proof of insurance; secretary to require periodical inspection.

Christopher Joseph Jolivette, 31, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; resisting an officer.

Dominick Cade Nordness, 21, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

