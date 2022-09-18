50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA arrest report - Sept. 17, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 17, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 17, 2022.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 17, 2022.

Thomas Ray Peevey, 58, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, serious bodily injury.

Leonard Lyle Royster, 28, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess a Schedule IV drug.

Elizabeth Vincent, 59, Sulphur: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Bernie Michael Murray, 51, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; probation detainer; aggravated battery.

Aaron Paul Prestenbach, 41, Sulphur: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Charles Duncan, 29, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000 (2 counts); theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Joseph Bradley Riggs, 57, Lake Charles: False imprisonment; second degree rape; simple battery.

Joshua Claude Benford, 37, Zachary: Operating while intoxicated; vehicle turning left at intersection; operating vehicle while license is suspended; no proof of insurance; secretary to require periodical inspection.

Christopher Joseph Jolivette, 31, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; resisting an officer.

Dominick Cade Nordness, 21, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Horton homes lawsuit update
Homeowners fighting arbitration in D.R. Horton Homes litigation

Latest News

McNeese University hosts scholarship retreat
McNeese University hosts scholarship retreat
McNeese University hosts scholarship retreat
McNeese University hosts scholars retreat
Another mostly dry day is in store Sunday, with a few afternoon storms possible along and south...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Couple Isolated Sunday Storms, Hot and Dry Next Week
Crying Eagle Brewing Company is hosting ‘No Man’s Land’ fest, providing good food, good music...
Crying Eagle hosts ‘No Man’s Land’ fest