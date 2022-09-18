Multiple road closures scheduled for this coming week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are a few road closures scheduled for this week to keep in mind as you plan your commute for Monday morning.

Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, the westbound lane of the 1100 block of 8th Street, between Enterprise Boulevard and Bank Street, will be closed. This closure is to allow contractors to replace an underground drainage pipe. It is expected to last until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.

Levergne Street, where it intersects with Broad Street near East Lake Charles, will also be closed to all traffic starting Monday until Thursday, September 22. The roadwork will consist of a cross pipe replacement on Levergne Street.

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, the westbound lane of Jackson Street, between Ryan and Moss Streets, will be closed for street repairs. This closure is expected to last a week and wrap up by 10:00 a.m. next Tuesday, September 27.

