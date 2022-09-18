50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Multiple road closures scheduled for this coming week

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are a few road closures scheduled for this week to keep in mind as you plan your commute for Monday morning.

Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, the westbound lane of the 1100 block of 8th Street, between Enterprise Boulevard and Bank Street, will be closed. This closure is to allow contractors to replace an underground drainage pipe. It is expected to last until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.

Levergne Street, where it intersects with Broad Street near East Lake Charles, will also be closed to all traffic starting Monday until Thursday, September 22. The roadwork will consist of a cross pipe replacement on Levergne Street.

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, the westbound lane of Jackson Street, between Ryan and Moss Streets, will be closed for street repairs. This closure is expected to last a week and wrap up by 10:00 a.m. next Tuesday, September 27.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Horton homes lawsuit update
Homeowners fighting arbitration in D.R. Horton Homes litigation

Latest News

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
road closures
road closures
YOUTH PROGRAM
Lake Charles Mayor Youth Mentorship Program returns
YOUTH PROGRAM
Mayor's Youth Program