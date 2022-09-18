McNeese vs Alcorn State Recap

50/50 Thursdays
For the first time in 1,050 days the McNeese Cowboys hosted a night game under the lights as they took on the Alcorn State Braves.
By Justin Margolius
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Both teams came into the game (0-2) on the season. The Braves were the team that got off to a fast start as they scored the first 13 points of the game. McNeese then responded with a field goal by Mason Smith to make it 13-3. Alcorn State would then add another touchdown as QB Aaron Allen found Monterio Hunt for a 89 yards. The Cowboys would go into the half down 21-3, but as they came out of the locker room adjustments were clearly made as they pulled the game with-in one possession as D'Angelo Duham found the endzone on a 14 yard touchdown run to make it 24-17 Alcorn State. That is the closest the Cowboys got though as QB Knox Kadum would go on to throw two interceptions in the 4th quarter that would lead to the Braves adding to there lead. In the end McNeese tried to mount a comeback, but it wasn't enough as they fell to Alcorn State 30-19.

McNeese hosts Mississippi College at 7:00 pm next week as they look to get there first win of the Gary Goff coaching era.

