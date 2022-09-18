McNeese University hosts scholarship retreat

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This weekend, students gathered for a retreat at McNeese University. The Lewis Scholars program is designed to enhance the college experience for black men throughout the University of Louisiana school system.

“They get to enjoy retreats like this where they can add to their professional development, how to dress for success, how to command attention when they walk into a room and to walk out feeling satisfied like yes I came, I conquered, I’m moving forward,” director for inclusive excellence Krisshunn Youngblood said.

Students were taught networking and financial literacy skills.

Scholarship recipient Isaiah Johnson said these skills are useful for his career path.

“It builds like a brotherhood and being able to speak with people especially in physical therapy, you have to connect with people in order to help them get better,” Johnson said.

Scholarship recipients said these retreats allow them to make substantial growth in academics and as contributors to society.

“Young men like us don’t really have the support or the motivation to do well in our schools like they should and so to have a program like this and to be a part of it, that’s something that I will never stop being grateful for,” scholarship recipient Cameron Green said.

“The Reginald F. Lewis scholars program was developed from our black male summit as a decline in black male retention and graduation rates across 9 universities it was at a serious low,” Youngblood said.

