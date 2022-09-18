50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles Mayor Youth Mentorship Program returns

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After being paused for two years, the City of Lake Charles Mayor’s Youth Partnership is returning.

The program is open to students in grades 8 through 12.

It’s an effort to teach students about local government and to give them a voice on issues important to them.

The applications close next Friday, September 23.

For more information about the application process, CLICK HERE.

