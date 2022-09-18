Lake Charles Mayor Youth Mentorship Program returns
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After being paused for two years, the City of Lake Charles Mayor’s Youth Partnership is returning.
The program is open to students in grades 8 through 12.
It’s an effort to teach students about local government and to give them a voice on issues important to them.
The applications close next Friday, September 23.
For more information about the application process, CLICK HERE.
