FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Return to Summer Is Ahead This Week

By Max Lagano
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We are about to enter a very dry and warm pattern here in Southwest Louisiana.  After isolated to scattered storms Sunday, upper-level high pressure will start to build over the area Monday.  This will help reduce any showers and storms that pop up Monday, as well begin the warming trend of our high temperatures.  Highs should reach into the low 80′s for Monday, with lows around the low 70′s.  With dew points during the afternoon that will hang around 70 degrees, that will also make Monday a muggy start to the week.  So if you’re planning on any outdoor activities on Monday, it would be a good idea to drink plenty of water.  As we head later into the week, that high pressure will continue to build across the Southern United States, similar to the pattern we had earlier ion the summer.  That will help lower our rain chances even further, and we likely won’t have to worry about rain at all by mid-week.  In addition, we will likely see high temperatures rise into the mid 90′s later during the week.

A mostly dry and warm day, with a few storms possible is on tap Monday
A mostly dry and warm day, with a few storms possible is on tap Monday(KPLC)

We are still tracking Hurricane Fiona in the Atlantic.  It was impacting Puerto Rico Sunday with heavy rain, flooding, and gusty winds.  It is still expected to turn northward into the Atlantic and poses NO threat to Southwest Louisiana.

- Max Lagano

