Clean out your freezer day is Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Monday will be a busy day at Abraham’s Tent.

There will be free haircuts provided by a local barber shop Monday morning, and Hunters for the Hungry has returned. Clean out your freezer day is an opportunity to donate properly packaged, labeled, and dated game, protein, or fish to help feed your neighbors in need. Donations will be accepted from 1-4 p.m. at Abraham’s Tent Monday.

