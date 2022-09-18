50/50 Thursdays
Career Day is approaching for local high school and college students

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Monday, local high school students will have the opportunity to look towards their future.

Monday is Career Day at Washington-Marion High School. This event is being put on by the school’s alumni to help celebrate homecoming week.

Then on Tuesday night, college students also get to try their hand in a future career.

Students at McNeese will get to see what internships are available to them and learn more about the next step in their careers.

