TDL WEEK 3 | Ville Platte Bulldogs @ Oakdale Warriors

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) -Tonight, in Oakdale, the warriors hosted the Ville Platte Bulldogs.

The first possession for the Warriors and a few flags on the Bulldogs helped this drive along.

#10 Cedrick Allison taking it in for 6, and the two-point conversion was good, making it 8-0 Warriors.

The Warriors defense got the ball back with a fumble recovery by Conner Vinson and the Warriors offense capitalized, and got in the endzone again with another run by Cedrick Allison, making it a 14-0 lead for the Warriors.

Oakdale goes on to shutout Ville Platte 38-0.

