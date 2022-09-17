50/50 Thursdays
TDL WEEK 3 | Ville Platte Bulldogs @ Oakdale Warriors

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) -Tonight, in Oakdale, the warriors hosted the Ville Platte Bulldogs.

The first possession for the Warriors and a few flags on the Bulldogs helped this drive along.

#10 Cedrick Allison taking it in for 6, and the two-point conversion was good, making it 8-0 Warriors.

The Warriors defense got the ball back with a fumble recovery by Conner Vinson and the Warriors offense capitalized, and got in the endzone again with another run by Cedrick Allison, making it a 14-0 lead for the Warriors.

Oakdale goes on to shutout Ville Platte 38-0.

