TDL WEEK 3: Scores and highlights

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Yellow Jackets travel to the Leesville Wampus Cats tonight in KPLC’s Game of the Week.

Both teams are undefeated, having won their first two games.

Tonight’s schedule also features a pair of District 3-5A games: Sulphur at Lafayette and Barbe at Sam Houston.

Check out the standings HERE.

After the games, we’ll have final scores HERE and highlights on Touchdown Live at 10:15 p.m. on KPLC 7 News.

