50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA arrest report - Sept. 16, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 16, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 16, 2022.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 16, 2022.

Joseph Charles Flowers, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Angela Jolene Rodriguez, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Louis Morgan Hebert, 35, Lafayette: Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000; instate detainer (9 counts); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 counts).

Matthew Ryan Oquain, 32, Sulphur: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; forgery; identity theft; monetary instrument abuse (2 counts); resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; direct contempt of court (2 counts); instate detainer.

Kenneth Dale Davis, 59, Lake Charles: Second degree battery; domestic abuse battery.

Zavier Alexander Rubit, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana.

James Anthony Leblanc, 24, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 counts).

Lloyd Weston Thomas, 58, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.

Zackery Bryan Coburn, 21, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; resisting an officer by flight; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Nichole Renee Carriveau, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.

Jerry Gerard Simien, 64, Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Lashaundra Nicole Antoine, 37, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; obstruction of justice.

Lawrence Milton, 44, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Latest News

Touchdown Live Week 3: Part 2
Touchdown Live Week 3: Part 2
Touchdown Live Week 3: Part 4
Touchdown Live Week 3: Part 4
Touchdown Live Week 3: Part 3
Touchdown Live Week 3: Part 3
Touchdown Live Week 3: Part 1
Touchdown Live Week 3: Part 1