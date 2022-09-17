SWLA arrest report - Sept. 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 16, 2022.

Joseph Charles Flowers, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Angela Jolene Rodriguez, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Louis Morgan Hebert, 35, Lafayette: Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000; instate detainer (9 counts); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 counts).

Matthew Ryan Oquain, 32, Sulphur: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; forgery; identity theft; monetary instrument abuse (2 counts); resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; direct contempt of court (2 counts); instate detainer.

Kenneth Dale Davis, 59, Lake Charles: Second degree battery; domestic abuse battery.

Zavier Alexander Rubit, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana.

James Anthony Leblanc, 24, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 counts).

Lloyd Weston Thomas, 58, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.

Zackery Bryan Coburn, 21, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; resisting an officer by flight; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Nichole Renee Carriveau, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.

Jerry Gerard Simien, 64, Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Lashaundra Nicole Antoine, 37, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; obstruction of justice.

Lawrence Milton, 44, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

