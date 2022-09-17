50/50 Thursdays
Steve Gleason admitted to hospital, but tweets that he’s ‘Happy happy’

Saints legend Steve Gleason, shown here in an April 2021 file photo, tweeted Saturday that he...
Saints legend Steve Gleason, shown here in an April 2021 file photo, tweeted Saturday that he has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of low sodium levels.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints legend Steve Gleason tweeted Saturday (Sept. 17) that he has been admitted for hospital treatment, but assured followers that he was “Happy happy” despite a sleepless night.

“My personal team of docs agreed I needed to be officially admitted b/c my sodium levels were critically low,” said Gleason, 45, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in January 2011. “Seizure & brain swelling risk! Maybe pneumonia, but they don’t know. No sleep last night!”

Gleason’s tweet included a photo showing him fully reclined in his customized wheelchair inside a hospital exam room.

“Speaking of records. I haven’t been fully reclined in 9 yrs! I’m Happy happy,” he added in the tweet.

Gleason first informed followers on Friday night that he was making his first visit to an emergency room in more than three years, because of “relentless hiccups for 5-6 days” and possible pneumonia.

