Second Harvest Food Bank mobile market returns to SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank partnered with Comprehensive Care Center of SWLA to provide low-priced healthy food items to people in the community for the mobile market.

The grocery store on wheels aims to tackle hunger in under served areas throughout southwest Louisiana.

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters and other health services were offered today.

“We know that people sometimes don’t have access to that affordable produce so we wanted to make sure we bring that into the community and then also make sure that we’re touching bases with what the community need,” Second Harvest community wellness manager Kristen Wesley said.

The next mobile market will be at the probation and parole office in Lake Charles on Saturday, October 15.

