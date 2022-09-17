Literacy Council of SWLA hosts literacy awareness day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Literacy Council of SWLA hosted a literacy awareness day program beginning Saturday morning.

The council was set up from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Prien Lake Mall in the children’s play area.

The first 100 children to show up received a free book.

Additional activities included games, snacks, and door prizes.

The event wasn’t only for kids. The council also provided information about other programs and services.

“We get to spread our mission of creating a more literate community, one individual and one family at a time, and it also brings awareness to literacy related issues in our area and all of southwest Louisiana,” enrollment director Lesha Rubin said.

If you are interested in literacy programs, you can call (337) 494-7000 or email the Literacy Council.

