FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Couple Isolated Sunday Storms, Hot and Dry Next Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we finish the weekend, we will continue to have warm temperatures and low rain chances. As an upper-level high pressure system begins to develop to the west, that will allow temperatures to reach 90 degrees once again for many parts of the area Sunday. There could be enough moisture still in place tomorrow for a couple pop-up storms in the afternoon, mainly forming off the sea breeze along and south of I-10. Anything that forms should move out quickly though, and outdoor plans still look like they can be held. You can track anything that pops up with the First Alert Weather App. With winds turning southeasterly later in the day, that will bring in higher dew points from the Gulf, making it feel muggier outside.

Another mostly dry day is in store Sunday, with a few afternoon storms possible along and south of I-10 (KPLC)

As we begin the work week Monday, that upper-level high pressure builds in even more, which will ensure we stay dry throughout the area and temperatures rise further as well. We’ll have high temperatures in the low 90′s for southern portions of the area, with mid 90′s possible for northern portions. This hot and dry pattern will stay with us throughout the week, like what we dealt with earlier in the summer. Humidity too will remain elevated through the middle of the week.

We still have Tropical Storm Fiona in the Atlantic. As of Saturday afternoon, it is moving towards Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. It is expected to turn northward afterwards, making it NOT a threat to Southwest Louisiana.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.