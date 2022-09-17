50/50 Thursdays
Crying Eagle hosts ‘No Man’s Land’ fest

By Emma Oertling
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crying Eagle Brewing Company is hosting ‘No Man’s Land’ fest, providing good food, good music and a good time.

The day-long festival is celebrating southwest Louisiana culture and heritage.

The event is going on all day, open to all ages, and free to attend.

“Louisiana’s about culture, history, tourism, and we’re a very proud group of people and Crying Eagle is very proud of where we live, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. So to us, we want to add to what makes Louisiana great and showcase things in Louisiana that people can really rally behind,” Crying Eagle president Eric Avery said.

Musicians from several genres like country, jazz, blues, zydeco, and rock will be taking the Crying Eagle stage throughout the day.

The festival ends at midnight.

