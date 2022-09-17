50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Bishop, priests answer questions about rebuilding Cameron churches

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - People in Cameron again lost their churches in Hurricane Laura, just like after Hurricane Rita in 2005. But this time, not all will be built back, which upsets some residents.

“Grand Chenier and Cameron have nothing as far as a place for people to go to mass,” said church member Jennifer Jones.

Church officials say there are financial limits as to what they can do.

“We want the church’s presence in Cameron Parish to remain, that is a given. We want the parishioners to be served. That too is a given. Just as we did following Rita and Ike, we will move forward slowly as we did after Rita and Ike. Not because we want to, but because we were forced to,” said Bishop Glen John Provost.

The bishop also explained the process by which a decision came after a task force and listening sessions for the public.

“The decision was made to amalgamate the three coastal parishes in east Cameron, maintaining the integrity of sacred heart parish as the eldest, keeping a chapel at Creole, and rebuilding a church on property the church already owns at Sweetlake,” he said.

Those whose churches won’t be back ask what becomes of the money their churches had.

“When the parish was amalgamated, that is, more or less the parishes are combined, all of the funds for those parishes are still in control of the parish. They’re all still there. If an account has been moved it is simply into, there were three churches: Sacred Heart of Jesus in Creole has its accounts, Our Lady Star of the Sea has its accounts and St. Eugene has its accounts as well,” Father Jeff Starkovich said.

The new church parish of Sacred Heart of Jesus of East Cameron will be receiving the accounts of the other churches.

There is detailed information about Cameron church recovery on the Diocese website.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Latest News

In some cases, retired teachers are coming back into the classroom to fill that need. However,...
Retired teachers returning to the classroom amid shortage
Church officials say there are financial limits as to what they can do.
Bishop, priests answer questions about rebuilding Cameron churches
In some cases, retired teachers are coming back into the classroom to fill that need. However,...
Teacher Shortage
The Cowboys have played home games in the afternoon since Hurricane Laura decimated Lake...
McNeese hosts first home night game in Cowboy Stadium since Hurricane Laura