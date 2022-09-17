50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed to be abducted from Hawaii Island beach

Mikella Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay near Waikoloa Beach Drive at...
Mikella Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay near Waikoloa Beach Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m.(Courtesy: SADIE SEYMOUR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - An AMBER alert has been issued Friday evening for a missing 15-year-old girl believed to be abducted from a beach on Hawaii Island.

Hawaii Island Police said Mikella Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay near Waikoloa Beach Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a black bikini top and floral print bottoms.

Debina is 5 feet 3 inches, weighing 120 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and a tan freckled complexion.

Investigators said she may be in the company of a local male described as being approximately 45-60 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build, and bareback wearing gray shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

If Debina is seen, contact police immediately at 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Latest News

Indianapolis police shoot man who is allegedly connected to a daycare murder
Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare murder
Indianapolis police shoot man allegedly connected to daycare murder
SCENE: Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare shooting
Touchdown Live Week 3: Part 2
Touchdown Live Week 3: Part 2
Touchdown Live Week 3: Part 4
Touchdown Live Week 3: Part 4