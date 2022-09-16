50/50 Thursdays
Work underway at Capital One Tower

By Joel Bruce
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Work is underway at the hurricane-damaged Capital One tower.

Crews were out at Lake Charles’ tallest building today, removing the boards covering the broken windows from the mezzanine area.

The building has sat vacant since Hurricane Laura two years ago, but the owner of the tower, Hertz Investment Group, announced plans earlier this year to repair and reopen the building.

