TDL Week Three | Hamilton Christian Warriors @ Welsh Greyhounds

Welsh, LA (KPLC) -Over in Welsh this evening the Greyhounds were hosting the Hamilton Christian Warriors.

The Greyhounds get on the board early in the 1st quarter with a 19 yard touchdown from Kennon LeGros, and the two point conversion was good. This brought the score to 8-0 Welsh.

Welsh’s defense was playing lights out, forcing three and outs, turnovers on downs, and quite a few interceptions the Greyhounds converted for points.

A costly turnover on downs for Hamilton Christian, set up the Greyhounds to get more points on the board.

This time, it was a short distance to the goal line for Kennon LeGros, and that puts Welsh up 15-0.

A trio of touchdowns for Kennon LeGros, with a huge run. Making the score 21-0 Welsh.

The Welsh Greyhounds were up 48-0 at the half...and shut out the Warriors with a final score of 65-0.

