SWLA arrest report - Sept. 15, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 15, 2022.

Davion Montrell Bocanegra, 22, Houston: Out-of-state detainer.

Milko Silvester Richards, 22, Houston: Out-of-state detainer.

Tyionna Chne Mortley, 18, Houston: Out-of-state detainer.

Travis Demond Wells, 18, Houston: Out-of-state detainer.

Patrick Perry Becerra, 32, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; domestic abuse aggravated assault; false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon.

Henry Collins III, 27, Morgan City: Probation violation.

Damon Dontaee Ledoux, 18, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace.

Kelli Dawn McManus, 41, Lake Charles: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Randal James Lejeune, 33, DeQuincy: Schedule II possession; Schedule I possession with intent; contempt of court (2 counts).

Cory Brandon Humphrey, 42, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia.

Laura Lea Landry, 43, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000 (4 counts); Schedule II possession (4 counts); first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less).

Janell Dawn Johnson, 41, Vinton: Out-of-state detainer; forgery (2 counts); theft from $25,000 or more.

David Truett Rougeau, 60, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession with intent (5 counts); Schedule I possession with intent; Schedule II possession (2 counts); Schedule IV possession; drug paraphernalia; money laundering.

Corey Dee Sheaun LeDoux, 23, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer.

Christopher Layne George, 39, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; Schedule II possession; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia.