SWLA arrest report - Sept. 15, 2022

Prison Bars of Jail Cell
Prison Bars of Jail Cell(VCU Capital News Service)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 15, 2022.

  • Davion Montrell Bocanegra, 22, Houston: Out-of-state detainer.
  • Milko Silvester Richards, 22, Houston: Out-of-state detainer.
  • Tyionna Chne Mortley, 18, Houston: Out-of-state detainer.
  • Travis Demond Wells, 18, Houston: Out-of-state detainer.
  • Patrick Perry Becerra, 32, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; domestic abuse aggravated assault; false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon.
  • Henry Collins III, 27, Morgan City: Probation violation.
  • Damon Dontaee Ledoux, 18, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace.
  • Kelli Dawn McManus, 41, Lake Charles: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
  • Randal James Lejeune, 33, DeQuincy: Schedule II possession; Schedule I possession with intent; contempt of court (2 counts).
  • Cory Brandon Humphrey, 42, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia.
  • Laura Lea Landry, 43, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000 (4 counts); Schedule II possession (4 counts); first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less).
  • Janell Dawn Johnson, 41, Vinton: Out-of-state detainer; forgery (2 counts); theft from $25,000 or more.
  • David Truett Rougeau, 60, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession with intent (5 counts); Schedule I possession with intent; Schedule II possession (2 counts); Schedule IV possession; drug paraphernalia; money laundering.
  • Corey Dee Sheaun LeDoux, 23, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer.
  • Christopher Layne George, 39, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; Schedule II possession; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia.
  • Scott Laurent Robert, 47, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; contempt of court; Schedule II possession.

