SWLA arrest report - Sept. 15, 2022
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 15, 2022.
- Davion Montrell Bocanegra, 22, Houston: Out-of-state detainer.
- Milko Silvester Richards, 22, Houston: Out-of-state detainer.
- Tyionna Chne Mortley, 18, Houston: Out-of-state detainer.
- Travis Demond Wells, 18, Houston: Out-of-state detainer.
- Patrick Perry Becerra, 32, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; domestic abuse aggravated assault; false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon.
- Henry Collins III, 27, Morgan City: Probation violation.
- Damon Dontaee Ledoux, 18, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace.
- Kelli Dawn McManus, 41, Lake Charles: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
- Randal James Lejeune, 33, DeQuincy: Schedule II possession; Schedule I possession with intent; contempt of court (2 counts).
- Cory Brandon Humphrey, 42, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia.
- Laura Lea Landry, 43, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000 (4 counts); Schedule II possession (4 counts); first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less).
- Janell Dawn Johnson, 41, Vinton: Out-of-state detainer; forgery (2 counts); theft from $25,000 or more.
- David Truett Rougeau, 60, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession with intent (5 counts); Schedule I possession with intent; Schedule II possession (2 counts); Schedule IV possession; drug paraphernalia; money laundering.
- Corey Dee Sheaun LeDoux, 23, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer.
- Christopher Layne George, 39, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; Schedule II possession; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia.
- Scott Laurent Robert, 47, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; contempt of court; Schedule II possession.
