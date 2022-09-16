50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

State of Louisiana receives initial grant for the plugging of orphaned oil and gas wells

An initial grant of $25 million from President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Law will be used to...
An initial grant of $25 million from President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Law will be used to plug, cap, and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells across the state of Louisiana.(Department of the Interior)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An initial grant of $25 million from President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Law will be used to plug, cap, and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells across the state of Louisiana.

Approximately 250 to 900 wells near low-income communities will be plugged. This will provide an opportunity for displaced energy workers from disadvantaged communities to be trained and employed in the plugging of orphaned wells, according to the state of Louisiana.

The state will also use funds to develop procedures to measure and track contamination of groundwater and surface water associated with orphaned wells.

According to the U.S. Department of Interior, millions of Americans across the country live within a mile of an orphaned oil and gas well. A primary concern for the department is the leaking of methane from unplugged wells, causing a safety hazard.

The Infrastructure Law includes a $4.7 billion investment to plug orphaned wells, the U.S. Department of Interior said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Latest News

I-10/I-110 near the Missississippi River Bridge
Analysts: Increase in traffic fatalities fueled by impaired, aggressive driving
National Blue Ribbon School
Frasch Elementary 1 of 7 schools in state to receive National Blue Ribbon
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Work is underway at the hurricane-damaged Capital One tower. Crews were out at Lake Charles’...
Work underway at Capital One Tower