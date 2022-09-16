McNeese hosts first home night game in Cowboy Stadium since Hurricane Laura

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If fans have been counting the days until McNeese State University gets back under the lights, so have the Cowboys.

“Saturday will mark exactly 1,050 days since the McNeese Cowboys played under the lights at Cowboy Stadium,” reads the opening line of McNeese’s news release about Saturday night’s game.

The Cowboys have played home games in the afternoon since Hurricane Laura decimated Lake Charles in August 2020.

But with the lights restored, the Cowboys host Alcorn State at 7 p.m. Saturday.

TV: ESPN+.

Radio: 92.9 The Lake

Audio: 929thelake.com

Live Stats: HERE

McNeese (0-2) and Alcorn State (0-2) are both looking for their first wins.

McNeese lost 40-17 to Montana State in Week 1 and 52-10 to Rice in Week 2.

Alcorn State lost 31-27 to Stephen F. Austin in Week 1 and 52-0 to Tulane in Week 2.

