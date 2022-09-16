McNeese hosts first home night game in Cowboy Stadium since Hurricane Laura

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If fans have been counting the days until McNeese State University gets back under the lights, so have the Cowboys.

“Saturday will mark exactly 1,050 days since the McNeese Cowboys played under the lights at Cowboy Stadium,” reads the opening line of McNeese’s news release about Saturday night’s game.

The Cowboys have played home games in the afternoon since Hurricane Laura decimated Lake Charles in August 2020.

But with the lights restored, the Cowboys host Alcorn State at 7 p.m. Saturday.

McNeese (0-2) and Alcorn State (0-2) are both looking for their first wins.

McNeese lost 40-17 to Montana State in Week 1 and 52-10 to Rice in Week 2.

Alcorn State lost 31-27 to Stephen F. Austin in Week 1 and 52-0 to Tulane in Week 2.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

McNeese State

McNeese to go with Knox Kadum at QB moving forward

Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT
|
By Matthew Travis
It’s been a rough start to the 2022 College Football season for the McNeese Cowboys as they opened it with a 40-17 loss on the road to Montana State, and then a 52-10 loss against Rice in Houston.

McNeese State

McNeese to go with Knox Kadum at QB moving forward

Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT
|
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

McNeese State

McNeese Volleyball returns to the Legacy Center

Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT
|
By Matthew Travis
Tuesday was a big night at the Legacy Center as for the first time in three years, the McNeese Cowgirls Volleyball team played at the Legacy Center.

McNeese State

McNeese Volleyball returns to the Legacy Center

Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT
|
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

Latest News

State

Mike the Tiger VII turns 6

Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT
|
By Raley Pellittieri
LSU’s beloved Bengal tiger is another year older.

LSU

John Emery, Jr. returns to the field this Saturday for LSU

Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT
|
By Garland Gillen
Emery’s suspension for academic reasons lasted 15 games.

Sports

McNeese Football looking to regroup after (0-2) start.

Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT
|
By Justin Margolius
The McNeese Cowboys are back to the drawing board after losing this past weekend 52-10 against the Rice Owls.

McNeese State

McNeese Monday Practice

Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT
|
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

LSU

Brian Kelly recaps LSU win over Southern; previews SEC opener against Miss. State

Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT
|
By WAFB Staff
LSU football coach Brian Kelly discussed his team’s blowout win over Southern and the upcoming matchup against Mississippi State during a news conference on Monday, Sept. 12.

LSU

LSU QB Jayden Daniels produces nearly perfect performance in a win over Southern

Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT
|
By Garland Gillen
Quarterback Jayden Daniels had only one incompletion, and accounted for four touchdowns.