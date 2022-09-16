50/50 Thursdays
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR

The community is in shock after an LSU student was shot dead, her car riddled with bullets while she was stopped on government street early this morning.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, Sept. 16, police said.

At least “five or six” bullets were fired into the student’s vehicle, a source familiar with the case told WAFB. She was alone in the vehicle when police arrived.

Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, was found in her car near the railroad tracks on Government Street close to Eddie Robinson Drive, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

Allison Rice
Allison Rice(Submitted)

Investigators say it is possible Rice was stopped on Government Street waiting for a train to pass. However, a train was not present when police arrived.

Investigators say, prior to the shooting, Rice had been with friends at an establishment in the Mid City area of Baton Rouge. Rice was a senior at LSU majoring in marketing.

LSU issued the following statement on Rice’s death:

Rice was a 2019 graduate of Dutchtown High School where she was on the homecoming court.

Matthew Monceaux, principal of Dutchtown High School, released a statement on the former student’s passing:

She also worked at The Shed BBQ in Baton Rouge.

The Shed BBQ of Baton Rouge posted this message to Facebook.
The Shed BBQ of Baton Rouge posted this message to Facebook.(Facebook)

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement:

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Multiple police units could be seen blocking off a portion of Government Street early Friday,...
Multiple police units could be seen blocking off a portion of Government Street early Friday, Sept. 16.(WAFB)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

