Lake Area locals’ duck-hunting app takes flight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What started off as a game similar to fantasy football for duck hunting is now a way to track and log your hunts.

Former McNeese State University’s 2020 pitch competition winners applied their reward to create an app to better hunting experiences.

Blind Bag is a free app that helps plan and record hunts by charting hunter’s experiences and data.

The app can help enhance skills and performance by allowing hunters to see how many birds they have harvested and the optimum conditions.

Corey Brown, one of the co-founders and software engineers of the project, hopes this will make hunting fun and easier.

“It’s more of a digital hunt journal so you can log all the birds that you kill every time you go out, sometimes you go out you don’t kill anything but we still want you to log that,” Brown says. “You know as duck hunters were always looking for that competitive edge when you’re out in the blind.”

The app offers a unique way to journal hunting information by working with biologists and conservation efforts.

There is an option when choosing a location users can view the next 24 to 48 hours of weather metrics as well as keep up with previous hunts.

“We actually, are trying to send that back in an analytical form so you can really formulate and get the most out of your hunts, says Jessie Paxton, a co-founder of the app. “You can see when it’s worth going and when you’re going to get those awesome hunts.”

It also allows users to drop a pin to monitor each location. All hunts posted are private - protecting hunter’s privacy and keeping the location of their favorite hunting spots a secret.

The app was originally intended to be for Louisiana hunters but unexpectedly started being downloaded in 35 states and Canada.

Local developers hope to gain more funding as well as users in order to develop more features for the app.

The blind bag app is available for free on the IOS app store and is expected to be on Android soon.

To find out more about Blind Bag and its team you can visit BlindBag™ (blindbagapp.com) or download the app BlindBag on the App Store (apple.com).

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.