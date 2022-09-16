Frasch Elementary 1 of 7 schools in state to receive National Blue Ribbon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Department of Education has recognized Frasch Elementary School as a National Blue Ribbon.

Frasch is one of seven schools in the state to be named a Blue Ribbon school.

The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms and validates the hard work of students, educators, families and communities in striving for – and attaining – exemplary achievement, according to the Department of Education.

This award serves as a model for schools practicing exemplary teachings and learning techniques.

“Having Frasch Elementary chosen as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School is a great honor,” said Frasch Principal Kristi Russell. “This award is validation of the hard work that was done by our teachers, students, staff, and administration during an unprecedented time. We are so excited to share this honor with our school community and district.”

“The U.S. Department of Education’s prestigious recognition of Frasch Elementary as a National Blue Ribbon School Award Winner affirms the grit and commitment to students that the staff at Frasch exemplifies daily,” said Calcasieu School Board Superintendent Dr. Shannon LaFargue.

