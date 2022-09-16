Fishing company searching for lost net full of fish

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - A fishing company has released a statement after an abandoned net full of dead fish was seen floating in the waters off of Holly Beach.

Ocean Harvesters officials said the boat harvesting menhaden on behalf of Omega Protein lost the net on Thursday, Sept. 8, when it caught more fish than the net could handle.

The Coastal Conservation Association estimated the net contained about 500,000 pounds of dead fish.

The fishing vessel Cote Blanche Bay was fishing about three-quarters of a mile offshore when the captain “determined there were too many fish in the net to safely pump aboard the vessel,” Ben Landry, Ocean Harvesters’ director of public affairs, said in the statement.

The captain pumped as many fish as the Cote Blanche Bay could hold, then cut the net to allow any menhaden still alive to swim away, Landry said.

However, Landry continued, the weight from the remaining dead fish in the net caused it to continue tearing away to the point it disconnected from the boat and became anchored on the bottom.

Cameron Parish officials say Omega Protein has hired HIDCO to clean up the fish, however, they are waiting for the fish to come closer to shore before starting the process.

But Landry said Ocean Harvesters have been unable to locate the net.

Ocean Harvesters crews were on the beach in Cameron Parish on Friday to recover any lost fish that may have come ashore, Landry said. The company also had a spotter aircraft in the air. No fish reached the beach, he said.

Neither the spotter aircraft nor boats have located the net, Landry said, asking anyone who knows the location of the net to contact the company.

Landry said the incident was immediately reported to Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries.

“We sincerely apologize to anyone impacted by this incident and we hope to remedy this unfortunate situation as soon as possible,” Landry said. “Losing a piece of net at sea is a rare event and we do not take our responsibilities lightly. We have responsibly operated in the state of Louisiana since the early 1960s and we intend to continue that strong tradition for decades to come.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.