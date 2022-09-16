50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead, Warmer Next Week

By Max Lagano
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a comfortable week weather wise, a warm pattern is getting ready to take place.  For our weekend, we will start off with high temperatures around 90 each day.  The wind will have more of a southerly direction than earlier this week, meaning that will allow heat indices to return into the mid 90′s, with our low temperatures returning to normal as well in the low 70′s.  As for rain, we have somewhat better but still limited moisture in place.  As a result, a couple isolated storms are possible, but we are expecting to stay mainly dry this weekend.  So if you have outdoor plans such as a boat ride or dinner plans, both days this weekend look good for them.

A couple isolated storms possible on an otherwise dry weekend
A couple isolated storms possible on an otherwise dry weekend

By the time we head into next week, a strong upper-level high pressure system will start to take shape off to the west.  This will further reduce our rain chances, but more notably, will increase our high temperatures into the low to mid 90′s across the area.  With mugginess returning, this means our heat indices will be in the 90′s as well.  So if you’re working outside this week, be sure to take breaks and stay hydrated.

Meanwhile in the tropics, Tropical Storm Fiona was approaching the Leeward Islands Friday afternoon. It is expected to turn off to the Northwest later this weekend, making it NOT a threat to SW Louisiana.

