DeQuincy inmate escapes custody

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped a facility in DeQuincy on Friday.

Dustin Causey was wearing a white shirt, denim jeans and a NAPA hat when he walked away, BPSO said.

He is not believed to be a threat to the public, BPSO said.

Anyone with knowledge of Causey’s whereabouts should call BPSO at 337-463-3281. Submit anonymous tips by calling 337-462-8918 or CLICK HERE.

