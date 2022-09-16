50/50 Thursdays
DeQuincy inmate escapes custody

By Jakob Evans
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped a facility in DeQuincy on Friday.

Dustin Causey was wearing a white shirt, denim jeans and a NAPA hat when he walked away, BPSO said.

He is not believed to be a threat to the public, BPSO said.

Anyone with knowledge of Causey’s whereabouts should call BPSO at 337-463-3281. Submit anonymous tips by calling 337-462-8918 or CLICK HERE.

