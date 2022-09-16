COVID-19 in SWLA: September 16, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 689 new cases.

· 136 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 9 new deaths.

· 307 patients hospitalized (13 fewer than previous update).

· 52 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 41 new cases.

· 6 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 patients hospitalized (3 greater than previous update).

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 23 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 10 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 6 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 12 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 1 active case among inmates.

· 4 active case among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Health Headlines: Young woman survives brain bleed caused by cancer treatment

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Rhonda Hardin
If being told she had cancer wasn’t bad enough, one young lady in the prime of her life was almost killed by the drugs used to save her.

News

Health Headlines: Double punch of cancer and brain bleed

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

News

La. company puts rice back on the menu for people with diabetes, celiac, hypertension

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Amma Siriboe
Low-glycemic Rice was developed by scientists at the LSU AgCenter to help regulate blood sugar levels at a much steadier pace.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: September 14, 2022

Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

News

Health Headlines: Excessive cleaning might make allergies worse

Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT
|
By Rhonda Hardin
Food allergies are on the rise and so are environmental ones.

Health

Health Headlines: Opioid alternatives for post-surgery pain relief

Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
By Rhonda Hardin
In the wake of an epidemic of opioid addiction and death, there is a growing movement among surgeons to find other ways to successfully manage post-surgery pain.

News

Health Headlines: Avoiding opioids

Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: September 14, 2022

Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

News

Shreveport abortion clinic building goes up for sale

Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT
|
By Tayler Davis
Indication of Hope Medical Group for Women’s departure spurs mixed reactions