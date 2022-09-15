Updated COVID-19 booster now available in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The latest COVID-19 booster is available in Southwest Louisiana.

This month the CDC gave the green light to roll out the updated booster, which protects from the currently dominant COVID strain.

“Just in the last several weeks, we began seeing an uptick again,” Region 5 Medical Director Dr. Lacey Kavanaugh said.

Southwest Louisiana is in what Dr. Kavanaugh calls a ‘monitoring phase’. The latest COVID surge peaked during the summer and has been on the decline, she said.

“As of right now, I mean our hospitals looks good, our capacity looks good, we are not seeing any supply chain shortages if anything,” Kavanaugh said. “So, we are kind of in a monitoring phase and in a lot better place that we were in the last surge.”

This month, the latest COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer and Moderna were approved. It’s called a bivalent COVID booster.

“It protects against the original COVID that we saw at the beginning of the pandemic that we had the first vaccine developed for, but it also protects against the current circulating strain which is omicron BA.5,” Kavanaugh said.

The new booster is available at area health units, pharmacies or anywhere you can receive the COVID vaccine.

“Anybody for Moderna over the age of 18, and for Pfizer is over the age of 12, who has not received a COVID booster in the last 2 months,” Kavanaugh said.

