TDL: Week Three Game of the Week - Iowa Yellow Jackets Preview

By Matthew Travis
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Yellow Jackets had an impressive 2021 season as they finished with a record of 10-2, and in 2022, they’ve picked up right where they left off as they are 2-0 heading into their week three matchup against Leesville. And the Yellow Jackets haven’t just scraped by to a 2-0 record, they’ve dominated Iota and Rayne, winning the two games by a combined score of 70-8.

“I think, last week we wanted to get off to a fast start, we were able to do that, finish games, you know that’s one thing we were trying to consistently get done at the end of the year last year, and I thought for the most part we did, but we wanted to carry that over into this year you know the first couple of weeks you’re always trying to get some consistency down, and I thought last week was a lot better than week one” said head coach Tommy Johns.

Entering week three, Iowa has maybe their toughest test of the 2022 season as they go up against another 2-0 team, in the Leesville Wampus Cats, and Iowa isn’t focused on their 2-0 record, they’re focused on Leesville. “Yeah we’re excited about the way we’ve started no question but it’s always a long season and we’re just trying to go week by week, and another tough opponent this week with Leesville, you know they’re 2-0, traditionally they’ve always got a great team, coach Causey and his staff do a phenomenal job over there you know and it’s another tall task for us” said coach Johns.

And one of the most interesting things about Friday’s matchup is the fact that Iowa and Leesville haven’t played each other since 2016, which as coach Johns explains it, makes the match-up a bit interesting to prepare for. “It’s always difficult you know, because it’s somebody new, but we always know what they present, they’ve always got speed, they’re always big, well coached, and that always presents problems.”

The Yellow Jackets will travel to Leesville for the showdown with the Wampus Cats on Friday, as kickoff is scheduled for 7:00.

