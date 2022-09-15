50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 14, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 14, 2022.

Larissa Nicole Breaux, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Donnie Raynelle Sanders, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Anthony Williams Oquinn, 46, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks under $25,000.

John Gabrial Singletary, 21, Orange, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; contempt of court.

Hailey Jo Gregorie, 22, Iowa: Accessory after the fact; contempt of court.

Christopher Alan Young, 54, Pearland, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; out-of-state detainer.

Mario Termaine Williams Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of marijuana.

Jason Armahn Bernard, 36, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Dani Renee Bailey, 39, Lake Charles: Malfeasance in office.

Eda Viviana Medina, 23, Houston, TX: Theft under $1,000; attempted theft under $1,000; theft under $5,000; attempted theft under $5,000; burglary.

Andrea Lee Brown, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; probation detainer.

Hailey Alexys Guillory, 20, Kinder: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Douglas Ray Spell, 56, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; property damage under $50,000; theft under $5,000; trespassing.

Trent Ryan Brooks, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; bicycle must have reflectors.

Kaylee Breanne Robinson, 24, Kinder: Instate detainer.

Ashlynn Rose Kelley, 21, Orange, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Alexis Danielle Kelley, 23, Orange, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; driver must be licensed.

Ronald Alan Brock, 28, Welsh: Possession of marijuana; bicycle must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; escape.

