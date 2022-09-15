SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 14, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 14, 2022.
Larissa Nicole Breaux, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Donnie Raynelle Sanders, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Anthony Williams Oquinn, 46, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks under $25,000.
John Gabrial Singletary, 21, Orange, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; contempt of court.
Hailey Jo Gregorie, 22, Iowa: Accessory after the fact; contempt of court.
Christopher Alan Young, 54, Pearland, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; out-of-state detainer.
Mario Termaine Williams Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of marijuana.
Jason Armahn Bernard, 36, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Dani Renee Bailey, 39, Lake Charles: Malfeasance in office.
Eda Viviana Medina, 23, Houston, TX: Theft under $1,000; attempted theft under $1,000; theft under $5,000; attempted theft under $5,000; burglary.
Andrea Lee Brown, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; probation detainer.
Hailey Alexys Guillory, 20, Kinder: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Douglas Ray Spell, 56, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; property damage under $50,000; theft under $5,000; trespassing.
Trent Ryan Brooks, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; bicycle must have reflectors.
Kaylee Breanne Robinson, 24, Kinder: Instate detainer.
Ashlynn Rose Kelley, 21, Orange, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.
Alexis Danielle Kelley, 23, Orange, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; driver must be licensed.
Ronald Alan Brock, 28, Welsh: Possession of marijuana; bicycle must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; escape.
